Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Cabaret Week, SAUCED Spring Night Market and more
CHICAGO - Chicago, we've officially made it to the opening of rooftop season!
The sunny weekend forecast is the perfect reason to get outside and celebrate spring in style.
Here's a list of things to do in Chicago May 9-11.
What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?
May 9: Ministry at Riviera Theatre
May 9: Rauw Alejandro at United Center
May 9: Rhiannon Giddens at Thalia Hall
May 9: Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory at The Salt Shed Indoors
May 9: Nora O’Connor & Angela James at Space
May 9: Sturgill Simpson at Allstate Arena
May 9: Shrek Rave at House of Blues
May 10: iann dior at Outset
May 10: George Clanton at House of Blues
May 10: Saint Motel at Riviera Theatre
May 10: Rauw Alejandro at United Center
May 10: Duki at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 10: Austin Millz at Radius
May 11: Artemis at Garcia’s Chicago
May 11: Harry Mack at Vic Theater
May 11: Rauw Alejandro at United Center
May 11: Squid at Thalia Hall
What comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?
TommyInnit
British YouTube star and Twitch streamer TommyInnit brings his high-energy comedy and gaming persona to the stage on his first-ever tour with a stop at Rosemont Theatre Saturday, May 10.
Ali Siddiq
Houston-based comedian and master storyteller Ali Siddiq performs his critically acclaimed stand-up at The Chicago Theatre Saturday, May 10.
Al Madrigal
Former Daily Show correspondent Al Madrigal brings his sharp, observational humor to Chicago Improv. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.
What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?
May 9: Chicago White Sox versus Miami Marlins
May 10: Chicago Fire FC versus Atlanta United FC
May 10: Chicago White Sox versus Miami Marlins
May 11: Chicago White Sox versus Miami Marlins
What events are happening in Chicago this weekend?
Chicago Cabaret Week
Date: May 9-18
Time: Various times
Location: Various locations
A 10-day Chicago cabaret festival will feature over 95 performers in 17 venues, with discounted tickets available for many shows. Visit choosechicago.com for more information.
Beer Under Glass
Date: Friday, May 9
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: 205 E Randolph St.
Beer Under Glass, the kickoff to Illinois Craft Beer Week, returns to the Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace at Millennium Park with tastings from more than 80 Illinois breweries. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase.
SAUCED Spring Night Market
Date: Friday, May 9 – Saturday, May, 10
Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Location: 2050 W Balmoral Ave
SAUCED’s Spring Night Market returns at Half Acre Beer Co., featuring over 45 local vendors, food, drinks and music from DJ Johnny Walker. The free, all-ages event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. More details are available at saucedmarket.com.
Blue Island Mai Fest
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: 13357 Olde Western Ave, Blue Island IL
The Blue Island Mai Fest returns for its fourth year on Olde Western Avenue, featuring over 100 artisan vendors, live music, food, drinks and entertainment. Held the day before Mother’s Day, the outdoor arts and crafts fair offers a festive atmosphere and a chance to find the perfect gift. Learn more at blueislandbeerco.com.
Día de los niños y libros
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: 400 S. State Street
Families are invited to an open house at Harold Washington Library Center featuring art activities, music, storytelling, book giveaways and special guests. The event is free and open to children of all ages and their guardians.
Solana Launch Party
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: The Robey Hotel
Solana, Wicker Park’s only public rooftop reopens at The Robey Hotel with street-style tacos, frozen cocktails and a full season of events. The free kickoff party is set for this Saturday. Visit therobey.com for more details.
Mel Robbins The Let Them Tour
Date: Sunday, May 11
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: The Chicago Theatre
Mel Robbins will bring her global tour to the Chicago Theatre this weekend. The tour is based on her #1 New York Times bestselling book, aimed to empower audiences with tools for personal growth.
Brookfield Zoo Uncorked Flocktails & Feathers
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Location: Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo Chicago is hosting a 21+ after-hours event with cocktails, mocktails, bird-themed activities and live entertainment. Tickets start at $70 per person and can be purchased online.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.