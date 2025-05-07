Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Cabaret Week, SAUCED Spring Night Market and more

Chicago, we've officially made it to the opening of rooftop season!

The sunny weekend forecast is the perfect reason to get outside and celebrate spring in style.

Here's a list of things to do in Chicago May 9-11.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

May 9: Ministry at Riviera Theatre

May 9: Rauw Alejandro at United Center

May 9: Rhiannon Giddens at Thalia Hall

May 9: Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 9: Nora O’Connor & Angela James at Space

May 9: Sturgill Simpson at Allstate Arena

May 9: Shrek Rave at House of Blues

May 10: iann dior at Outset

May 10: George Clanton at House of Blues

May 10: Saint Motel at Riviera Theatre

May 10: Rauw Alejandro at United Center

May 10: Duki at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10: Austin Millz at Radius

May 11: Artemis at Garcia’s Chicago

May 11: Harry Mack at Vic Theater

May 11: Rauw Alejandro at United Center

May 11: Squid at Thalia Hall

What comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

TommyInnit

British YouTube star and Twitch streamer TommyInnit brings his high-energy comedy and gaming persona to the stage on his first-ever tour with a stop at Rosemont Theatre Saturday, May 10.

Ali Siddiq

Houston-based comedian and master storyteller Ali Siddiq performs his critically acclaimed stand-up at The Chicago Theatre Saturday, May 10.

Al Madrigal

Former Daily Show correspondent Al Madrigal brings his sharp, observational humor to Chicago Improv. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

May 9: Chicago White Sox versus Miami Marlins

May 10: Chicago Fire FC versus Atlanta United FC

May 10: Chicago White Sox versus Miami Marlins

May 11: Chicago White Sox versus Miami Marlins

What events are happening in Chicago this weekend?

Chicago Cabaret Week

Date: May 9-18

Time: Various times

Location: Various locations

A 10-day Chicago cabaret festival will feature over 95 performers in 17 venues, with discounted tickets available for many shows. Visit choosechicago.com for more information.

Beer Under Glass

Date: Friday, May 9

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: 205 E Randolph St.

Beer Under Glass, the kickoff to Illinois Craft Beer Week, returns to the Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace at Millennium Park with tastings from more than 80 Illinois breweries. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase.

SAUCED Spring Night Market

Date: Friday, May 9 – Saturday, May, 10

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: 2050 W Balmoral Ave

SAUCED’s Spring Night Market returns at Half Acre Beer Co., featuring over 45 local vendors, food, drinks and music from DJ Johnny Walker. The free, all-ages event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. More details are available at saucedmarket.com.

Blue Island Mai Fest

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: 13357 Olde Western Ave, Blue Island IL

The Blue Island Mai Fest returns for its fourth year on Olde Western Avenue, featuring over 100 artisan vendors, live music, food, drinks and entertainment. Held the day before Mother’s Day, the outdoor arts and crafts fair offers a festive atmosphere and a chance to find the perfect gift. Learn more at blueislandbeerco.com.

Día de los niños y libros

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: 400 S. State Street

Families are invited to an open house at Harold Washington Library Center featuring art activities, music, storytelling, book giveaways and special guests. The event is free and open to children of all ages and their guardians.

Solana Launch Party

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: The Robey Hotel

Solana, Wicker Park’s only public rooftop reopens at The Robey Hotel with street-style tacos, frozen cocktails and a full season of events. The free kickoff party is set for this Saturday. Visit therobey.com for more details.

Mel Robbins The Let Them Tour

Date: Sunday, May 11

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: The Chicago Theatre

Mel Robbins will bring her global tour to the Chicago Theatre this weekend. The tour is based on her #1 New York Times bestselling book, aimed to empower audiences with tools for personal growth.

Brookfield Zoo Uncorked Flocktails & Feathers

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is hosting a 21+ after-hours event with cocktails, mocktails, bird-themed activities and live entertainment. Tickets start at $70 per person and can be purchased online.