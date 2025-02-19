Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Cupid's Undie Run, Polar Adventure Day and more

As we step into the weekend after Valentine's Day, Chicago offers a range of exciting activities to keep the love and adventure alive.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Feb 22 Pink Sweat$ at House of Blues Chicago

Feb 22 Parmalee at Joe’s Live Rosemont

Feb 22 The Dead Bolts at Thalia Hall

Feb 22 Houndmouth at The Salt Shed Indoors

Feb 22 Audien at Concord Music Hall

What theater shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Clue

The show is a live adaptation of the classic murder mystery board game, Clue. When the dinner party host is found dead, the characters must work together to solve the murder and uncover the culprit among them. Tickets can be purchased online.

Betrayal

As Emma’s marriage begins to crumble, she rekindles her romance with Jerry, her husband’s best friend. Acclaimed actor, Helen Hunt, makes her debut at the Goodman Theatre to tell the story of Betrayal. Tickets can be purchased online.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a jukebox musical that chronicles the rise of singer-songwriter, Carole King, from her early aspirations to her remarkable success. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Heart Sellers

Set during Thanksgiving 1973, the play explores the experiences of recent Asian immigrants Jane and Luna as they bond over wine and dreams of a brighter future in the USA. Offering a heartfelt portrayal of the Asian immigrant experience, the show will run until February 23. Tickets can be purchased online.

More things to do in Chicago this weekend

Second City’s We Always Bounce Black

Second City’s Black Excellence Revue boasts a vibrant and unforgettable night of new songs, sketches, and improv, celebrating Black joy and inviting the audience to join in. Tickets start at $35 with showings this Friday and Saturday. More information can be here.

Polar Adventure Day at Big Marsh Park

Experience the annual Polar Adventure Day at Big Marsh Park. Attendees can explore the winter wonderland, witness husky sled teams, live ice carving, nature-inspired crafts, and more. The event is February 22, free to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Read more here.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Thousands of runners will come together on February 22 to support those affected by Neurofibromatosis (NF). The run will take place at Sluggers Sports Bar at noon. More details can be found online.

MagicCon

From February 21-23, MagicCon will bring the world of fantasy to Chicago. With guest panels, cosplay contests, exclusive merchandise and more, this unique experience offers entertainment for the entire family. Learn more here.