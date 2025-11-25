Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Small Business Saturday, Winter Fireworks at Navy Pier
CHICAGO - After the Thanksgiving table and the Black Friday sales, Chicagoans have plenty more to look forward to this weekend.
Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 28- 30.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Nov. 28: Waterparks at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 28: Silvana Estrada at Thalia Hall
Nov. 28: Xavi at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 29: Vienna Boys’ Choir at Orchestra Hall
Nov. 29: Neal Francis at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 29: The Happy Fits at Vic Theater
Nov. 29: Viva el Palenque at Allstate Arena
Nov. 29: Duke Dumont at Radius
Nov. 30: Monaleo at Vic Theater
Multiple dates: How to Train Your Dragon at Orchestra Hall
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Nov. 28: Marquette Mens Basketball vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 28: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
Nov. 29: Real American Freestyle
Nov. 30: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Corey Holcomb at Chicago Improv
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
Winter Fireworks at Navy Pier
Navy Pier will bring back its winter fireworks series every Saturday at 8 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 27. Visitors can watch the weekly display from the Wave Wall Staircase, which offers one of the best views on the pier.
Bronzeville Small Business Saturday
The 10th annual Bronzeville Small Business Saturday will take place Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3521 S. King Drive. The event features local vendors, family activities and more.
Andersonville Small Business Saturday
Andersonville will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29 with local shopping and community promotions. Visitors can stop by the Swedish American Museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Chicago Artisan Market Ravenswood
Lincoln Square and Ravenswood businesses will also participate in Small Business Saturday, including photos with Santa, live carolers, and evening tree lighting.
SAUCED Market Small Business Saturday
The SAUCED Night Market will feature a curated group of vendors, food and music. The free, all-ages market runs Nov. 29 from 2 to 9 p.m. at 1857 W. 16th St.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.