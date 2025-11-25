Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Small Business Saturday, Winter Fireworks at Navy Pier

After the Thanksgiving table and the Black Friday sales, Chicagoans have plenty more to look forward to this weekend.

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 28- 30.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 28: Waterparks at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 28: Silvana Estrada at Thalia Hall

Nov. 28: Xavi at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 29: Vienna Boys’ Choir at Orchestra Hall

Nov. 29: Neal Francis at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 29: The Happy Fits at Vic Theater

Nov. 29: Viva el Palenque at Allstate Arena

Nov. 29: Duke Dumont at Radius

Nov. 30: Monaleo at Vic Theater

Multiple dates: How to Train Your Dragon at Orchestra Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 28: Marquette Mens Basketball vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 28: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Nov. 29: Real American Freestyle

Nov. 30: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

A Beautiful Noise

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Corey Holcomb at Chicago Improv

85 South

Hell’s Kitchen

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

Winter Fireworks at Navy Pier

Navy Pier will bring back its winter fireworks series every Saturday at 8 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 27. Visitors can watch the weekly display from the Wave Wall Staircase, which offers one of the best views on the pier.

Bronzeville Small Business Saturday

The 10th annual Bronzeville Small Business Saturday will take place Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3521 S. King Drive. The event features local vendors, family activities and more.

Andersonville Small Business Saturday

Andersonville will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29 with local shopping and community promotions. Visitors can stop by the Swedish American Museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Chicago Artisan Market Ravenswood

Lincoln Square and Ravenswood businesses will also participate in Small Business Saturday, including photos with Santa, live carolers, and evening tree lighting.

SAUCED Market Small Business Saturday

The SAUCED Night Market will feature a curated group of vendors, food and music. The free, all-ages market runs Nov. 29 from 2 to 9 p.m. at 1857 W. 16th St.