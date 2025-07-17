Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Tacos and Tamales Festival, Roscoe Village Burger Fest and more

We’ve made it to another weekend, Chicago! From Blackpink lighting up Soldier Field to Tacos and Tamales Festival bringing the flavor to Pilsen. Plus, don’t miss family-friendly fun at Ravinia’s Beethoven celebration.

Here’s your full guide to things to do in Chicago July 18-20.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

July 18: Gorgon City at Navy Pier

July 18: Keshi at The Salt Shed Indoors

July 18: Blackpink at Soldier Field

July 19: Pantera at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 19: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at The Auditorium

July 19: The Saw Doctors at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 19: Yung Bleu at The Point Chicago

July 20: Silversun Pickups at Riviera Theatre

Multiple dates: Lord Huron at The Salt Shed Outdoors

Multiple dates: Phish at United Center

What theatre shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Love Chaos and Dinner

Beauty and The Beast

The Color Purple

BFDI & Inanimate Insanity Tour

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

The Colombian Festival

Celebrating Colombian Independence Day, the Gran Festival Colombian returns to Humboldt Park July 18-20. The event features live music, dance, art and authentic cuisine. Ticket prices vary by day, click here for more information.

Food Truck Fest

The Chi Food Truck Fest returns Friday, July 18, at Daley Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The list of participating vendors can be found at ChicagoBACP on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ravenswood on Tap

The Ravenswood neighborhood festival runs July 19-20 with breweries, cocktails, live music and street food. A $10 donation is suggested. For more information, visit ravenswoodchicago.org.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

The 18th annual Roscoe Village Burger Fest will feature burgers from over a dozen Chicago restaurants, two stages of live music, a kids’ zone and artisan vendors. The fest runs Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday with a $10 suggested donation.

Taste of River North

Held on Wells Street between Superior and Ontario, the Taste of River North returns with top local restaurants, live music on two stages, a kids zone, wine and spirit tastings on Friday and a dog parade Saturday.

Tacos y Tamales Festival

The Tacos y Tamales Festival returns at a new, larger location in Pilsen. With headliner Frankie Negron and dozens of vendors, the free festival celebrates Latino culture and benefits local nonprofits through suggested donations.

West Fest

West Fest Chicago will feature community programming, live music, children’s activities and more. The festival will be held along Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen. Visit westtownchamber.org for more details.

What other events are in Chicago this weekend?

Ravinia One Score One

Families are invited to Ravinia this Sunday, July 20 at 3 p.m. for a pre-concert celebration of One Score, One Chicago, featuring Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, meet-and-greets with musicians, interactive photo opportunities and kid-friendly activities.

The Chicago Dogs Hawaiian Luau Theme Night

Watch the Chicago Dogs take on the Milwaukee Milkmen Saturday at Impact Field. The team is inviting fans to don Hawaiian attire for a Luau-themed night; gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Roaring Nights at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s roaring nights concert series returns July 18 with live music from Third Eye Blind. The 7:30 p.m. show costs $85 for general admission or $75 for members.