Thinking too much could cause you to die sooner

Thinking too much may be bad for your health according to a study that was recently published.

Researchers examined the brains of several deceased people found they contained different levels of a protein called "rest."

Health officials say the protein assists with brain activity.

The brain tissue from people who died in their hundreds had more of the protein than those who died in their 60s and 70s.

The study's authors say it shows how people with signs of high mental activity didn't live as long as those who limited theirs.

Researchers say the results suggest activities such as meditating may be the key to helping people live longer.

The Harvard Medical School Study was published in the journal "Nature."