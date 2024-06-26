Third boy charged in violent CTA armed robbery

A third teenage boy was charged in connection with a violent armed robbery on a CTA train earlier this month on the Near West Side.

The 14-year-old was allegedly part of a group of boys who on June 8 attacked and robbed a 17-year-old boy who was riding a train near the Racine Blue Line station, police said.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a transit passenger. Two other boys, 16 and 17, were also charged in the attack.

The 14-year-old has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.