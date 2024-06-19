Boy, 16, charged in violent CTA robbery
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a violent armed robbery on a CTA train earlier this month on Chicago's Near West Side.
The teen was allegedly part of a group who beat up and robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint on June 8 near the Racine Blue Line Station, according to police.
The 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies.
The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
No further information was provided.