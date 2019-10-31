Third Illinois resident dies from vaping: state officials

article

A third Illinois resident has died from vaping amid an “outbreak” of vaping-related illnesses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The health department announced the death Thursday, saying the Illinois resident recently vaped and had been hospitalized for a severe lung injury.

Health department spokeswoman Melaney Arnold declined to say the age of the victim, or the time or location of the death, citing patient privacy concerns.

She said a total of 166 Illinois residents have experienced lung injuries from vaping, and that their ages ranged from 13 to 75 years old, with a median age of 22. The health department is currently investigating another possible 42 cases in the state.

In a statement, health department director Ngozi Ezike urged residents against using vaping or e-cigarette products.

“New cases continue to be reported in Illinois and across the country,” Ezike said. “IDPH is urging Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.”

The cause of the vaping-related illnesses is still unclear. There have been over a thousand cases reported across the country.