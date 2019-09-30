Third man charged in murder of Sound Bar security guard

article

A third man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Sound Bar security guard earlier this year outside the River North club.

Michael Matthews, 41, is charged with one felony count each of mob action and murder while committing another forcible felony in connection with the March 8 shooting that killed 28-year-old Thurman Bailey in the 600 block of North Franklin Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Matthews turned himself in Sunday at the Wentworth District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., police said. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

Bailey was killed and a 58-year-old man was injured in the shooting after a brawl shortly after midnight March 8 in front of Sound Bar, 645 N. Franklin, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Armond Williams, 37, was charged in March with first degree murder and first degree attempted murder for the shooting. Jon Poole, 34, was arrested in Georgia in July and charged with four counts of murder.