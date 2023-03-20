This suburb ranked best place to live in Chicago area

A suburb in Lake County has been named the best place to live in the Chicago area, according to Niche.

A new list released by Niche this week revealed that suburban Bannockburn was ranked the number one best place to live in the area.

The Best Places to Live ranking takes into account several key factors, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

The top 10 places to live in the Chicago area according to Niche are listed below:

Bannockburn Long Grove Clarendon Hills Naperville Iverness Hinsdale Buffalo Grove Western Springs Kildeer Evanston

