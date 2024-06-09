Thousands gather for 25th annual Walk for Kidneys, raise over $264K

More than 1,600 people gathered along the Chicago lakefront on Sunday to walk for kidney health.

The 25th annual Walk for Kidneys was held at Diversey Harbor – a three-mile walk made up of kidney transplant recipients, kidney patients, their families and their doctors.

There were also tables and booths with information and services for kidney patients.

Many of those walking were sponsored, and they raised more than a quarter of a million dollars.

"Our walkers have raised so far over $264,000. Our goal was $230,000, so we've already way exceeded that. It's very exciting, and that money will go towards the free programs that we offer for patients," said Sara Jane Castro, with the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.

One in three American adults are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease and one in several are already suffering from kidney problems.