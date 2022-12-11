Thousands make pilgrimage to Des Plaines in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Flowers and large memorials honored Our Lady of Guadalupe as hundreds of thousands from all over the Midwest visited Des Plaines for the two-day feast.

Last year the celebration attracted 400,000 people.

The event honors the Virgin Mary, who appeared to Saint Juan Diego in Mexico City in 1531.

Pilgrims arrive on foot, by bike and on bus.

Cardinal Blasé Cupich was a part of Sunday's mass. Parishioners prayed and fellowshipped together. Communion was also served.

It’s the largest Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage in the U.S. The celebration includes multiple masses, music, dance performances and food.

A final mass is scheduled for Monday at 7pm.