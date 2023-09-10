Thousands take over Grant Park for Taste of Chicago

Chicago’s iconic food party is back again in Grant Park this weekend.

We're talking jerk chicken, churros, loaded carbonara French fries. Also wings, nachos and pork chops.

Festival goer Kaya Feaster tried some Tacotlan Quesabirrias with Consomme – it's beef cheese and onion dipped in broth. She said it was juicy, tenders and fresh.

"You're getting texture things going on here," Feaster said as she tasted.

Thousands landed in downtown Chicago for the three-day festival. It featured more than 50 food booths and trucks.

Cooking styles inspired from around the world including India packed the park as authentic entertainment filled the air.

"It's just nice to try different food that you can't get everywhere," 11-year-old Travis Mingo said.

A long line wrapped around for Chgo Eats amazing peach cobbler. The owner said everyone at the festival has been so supportive so patient.

The longest line throughout the day was where 2-year-old Brielle and her parents stood. They waited for pastel – pastry with chicken inside.

Badou Senegalese of Rogers Park specializes in West African cuisine. The owner says he’s grateful for the support the event brings to his business.

"I've been waiting to do the Taste of Chicago for a long time," he said.

All the fun wraps up Sunday at 9 a.m.