Three girls injured after SUV strikes them on Chicago crosswalk

The Brief A 40-year-old man driving an SUV struck three teenage girls in a crosswalk Sunday evening on Chicago’s West Side. The girls, ages 13, 15 and 16, were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are listed in fair condition. The driver remained at the scene and was issued citations; no arrests have been made.



Three teenage girls were hospitalized Sunday evening after being struck by an SUV in a crosswalk on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:38 p.m. to the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, where a 40-year-old man driving a white SUV westbound turned southbound and hit the girls — ages 13, 15, and 16 — as they crossed the street, police said.

The driver stopped at the scene and waited for emergency crews to arrive. The teens suffered trauma to their bodies and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

Police said the driver was issued citations. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.