Three girls, two women found murdered in home in Arkansas on Christmas Day

Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins.

The city is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. He says the dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related.

Jones did not provide details on how they died. He also didn't say whether investigators have a suspect. He says there is no threat to the public.

