Three juveniles shot while driving on I-80 after leaving party in Gary

Three juveniles were shot and wounded early Sunday after leaving a party in Gary.

The teenagers were shot on I-80/94 near Burr Street.

The 2008 Dodge Charger they were riding in was hit by multiple bullets. Three people were wounded and two were not.

One of the victims was suffering from life-threatening wounds and had to be flown to Chicago for treatment.

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating.

