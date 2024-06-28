Three men arrested in human trafficking operation in southwest suburb: ISP

article

Three men are behind bars after a two-day human trafficking operation in Yorkville, according to Illinois State Police.

The operation, which aimed to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts, resulted in the following arrests and charges:

Nathanael Beckley, 34, of Bolingbrook: Charged with traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 felony.

Salvo Campagna, 39, of Plano: Charged with indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 3 felony, traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 felony and solicitation to meet a child, a Class 4 felony.

Marcus Ramirez, 26, of Sandwich: Charged with indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 3 felony, traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 felony and solicitation to meet a child, a Class 4 felony.

ISP special agents and SWAT officers partnered with multiple other agencies during the operation, which was conducted June 26-27.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to exploit individuals into commercial sex acts, labor, or services against their will.

If you suspect human trafficking, you're urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or send a text to 233733. To learn more, follow this link.