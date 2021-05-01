Expand / Collapse search

Three rescued, one missing after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan

East Chicago
A witness at the harbor in East Chicago told Fox 32 News that they warned the boaters not to go out on the lake, because it was too rough. The water temperature is about 50 degrees right now. Nate Rodgers reports.

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana - A man was still missing on Saturday night after a boat capsized on Lake Michigan near East Chicago.

Two other boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard and one was pulled from the lake by a good Samaritan.

The Coast Guard was still out searching for the missing man, believed to be in his late teens, as of Saturday night.

"The wind conditions made this extremely difficult, waves going 8 to 10 feet," said Alex Neel of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A witness told Fox 32 News that he had warned the boaters that Lake Michigan was too rough to go out, but they went anyway.

Two of the rescued boaters are being treated for hypothermia and the third is in critical condition. 

"The person they're still looking for is a young guy, 19," said Harbor Master Karl Samuel. "Hasn't really lived life yet. Sad to see this happen."

The air temperature was in the mid-80s on Saturday, but the water temperature in Lake Michigan hovered around 50 degrees.

