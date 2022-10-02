Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male.

One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.

The second victim, 28, was shot in the arm, thigh, ankle and groin, and hospitalized in good condition.

The third victim, 21, was shot in the forearm and hip and was hospitalized in good condition.