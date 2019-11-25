Three robberies reported in the same Woodlawn block: police

Police are warning Woodlawn residents after three robberies were reported in the same block in October and November.

All the robberies happened in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said. Two of them happened at 1 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Oct. 25, and the third occurred at 1 p.m. Nov. 13.

In one instance, a vehicle was stolen, police said.

Suspects in one case were one to three men 20 to 22-years-old, police said. They were standing 5-foot to 5-foot-11 and weighed 145 pounds. In another case, the suspect was described as a woman 20 to 21-years-old standing 5-foot-4.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.