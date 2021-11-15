Three students charged with making threats against schools in Oak Lawn

Three juveniles have been charged with making threats against schools in Oak Lawn, police said on Monday.

Police said that over the past weeks, schools in Oak Lawn and surrounding communities have been threatened.

A student from Oak Lawn High School and two students from Oak Lawn Hometown Middle have been identified as the suspects in the Oak Lawn threats.

One recent threat targeting Oak Lawn Community High School was a Snapchat message saying the school would be shot up at 1:45 p.m. and there were three bombs inside.

Police said the students claimed the incidents were meant as pranks and did not know how serious the threats were.

The students are also facing discipline at school.

Police asked that parents and students immediately forward any threats to school employees or police, but asked that people avoid sending the threats to others in their social circle, as that can create a panic.

