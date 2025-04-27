Three suspects charged after Chicago Uber driver loses 12 teeth in brutal beating

The Brief Three suspects attacked Uber driver Muhammad Jawaid on March 21, knocking out a dozen of his teeth, according to Chicago police. They stole his wallet and phone and tried to steal his car. An 18-year-old and two teens were arrested and face multiple charges.



Editor's note: Some images and video in this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Three suspects are in custody after a brutal attack last month that left an Uber driver with severe injuries and missing a dozen teeth, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The assault happened around 9:50 p.m. March 21 in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street, according to police.

Less than an hour earlier, authorities said the suspects stole a cellphone from a Whitney Young High School student and used it to order a ride from Muhammad Jawaid, 58.

Jawaid picked up the trio from the CTA Blue Line station near Halsted and Van Buren streets and drove them about five miles west to Central Park Avenue and Grenshaw Street, officials said.

"I was in panic and shock… This boy came outside, opened my door and started hitting my face with a gun," Jawaid said.

Once they arrived, the suspects exited the vehicle, pulled out firearms, and attacked Jawaid, police said. They stole his wallet and cellphone and tried to take his Honda Pilot, but the vehicle would not start.

The group fled, leaving Jawaid — a father of two — injured in the street with head and facial injuries. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for further treatment.

Within a week, detectives arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Burns and two 17-year-olds in connection with the attack. Surveillance footage near the Blue Line station captured images of the suspects, aiding the investigation.

"I told them (detectives) I recognize their jackets from surveillance at the pickup location," Jawaid said.

What they're saying:

An Uber spokesperson issued a statement on the attack on Jawaid:

"This appalling act of violence has no place in our communities. Our thoughts remain with the driver, and we've reached out to check in. We're working closely with police and will continue to support their investigation to help ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Charges Filed :

Burns was arrested March 27 in the 1100 block of South Central Park Avenue. He faces several charges, including:

Three felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm

Two felony counts of robbery

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

One misdemeanor count of obstructing identification

Meanwhile, Jawaid said he has to have a full mouth extraction, estimated to cost between $40,000-$50,000.