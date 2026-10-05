Three teens arrested after police chase in Gary, Indiana

The Brief Three teenage boys, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested in Gary after police said they fled in a stolen SUV linked to an Illinois armed carjacking. The driver allegedly reached speeds of more than 120 mph before the suspects ran into a home and were taken into custody. The SUV also crashed into another vehicle, sending one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Three teenage boys suspected in an armed carjacking in Illinois were arrested Sunday after police said they fled from officers in Gary, Indiana, at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

Carjacking arrests

The backstory:

Just after 11 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers learned Chicago police were searching for a stolen black Chevy suburban that was being tracked by its owner using GPS.

A Lake County officer located the SUV near 50th Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary. When the officer activated his lights and siren, police said the driver fled north on Broadway, swerving recklessly and reaching speeds of more than 120 mph.

The driver eventually entered westbound Interstate 80 and exited at Burr Street before continuing to flee through Gary, according to police.

In the 4900 block of West 7th Avenue, three people exited the moving SUV and ran into a home, police said.

Officers established a perimeter around the house. Two of the suspects exited onto the porch and were taken into custody, while a third was found inside the home and arrested, according to police.

Police said the suspect's vehicle also struck another vehicle while fleeing near 7th Avenue and Clark Road. The person in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with what police believed were non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, ages 15, 16 and 17, were taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center.