Enkyboys TikTok dad Randy Gonzalez dies at 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died from colon cancer, TMZ reports. He was 35-years-old.

Gonzalez passed away Wednesday while in hospice, according to TMZ.

Gonzalez, who along with his son Brice amassed over 15.5 million followers on TikTok, first shared news of his condition last April, telling fans he was given up to three years to live and that chemotherapy could possibly help extend his life by five more years.

Following his announcement, Gonzalez created a GoFundMe to help pay for treatments after he said he was rejected at the University of Texas' cancer center because they did not take his insurance. The fundraiser raised more than $200,000.

"This fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it. For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys," he wrote on the page.

The duo used TikTok to spread awareness on colon cancer.

Randy updated fans in November on his battle, saying he hoped "to be a great example in a year's time," "when I beat it."

Gonzalez had just landed a role on NBC's "Lopez vs. Lopez" show as Chance.

Tributes and an outpouring of support continue to fill the comments in Gonzalez's last Instagram post in December.

"You’ll be greatly missed and remembered as the great dad and role model you were! You were such an inspiration to young dads to become better dads and be there for their kids!" one person said.

"He got to see his son shine on TV and build a following that all families will forever cherish. He is forever missed! I never met them but this one hurt," another said.

"This one hit a bit harder then the others. His love for his children was extraordinary," another person wrote.