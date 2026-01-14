Time Out Market to close later this month in Fulton Market

The Brief Time Out Market Chicago will close Jan. 23 after operating in Fulton Market since 2019. Company leaders cited inconsistent foot traffic and rising costs as reasons for the closure. Time Out Chicago’s digital media brand will continue operating in the city.



Time Out Market Chicago will close later this month in the Fulton Market District, the company announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The final day of operation at the 50,000-square-foot facility is set for Jan. 23.

Located at 916 W. Fulton Market, the food hall hosted a selection of vendors, cultural events and live programming.

What they're saying:

Michael Marlay, CEO of Time Out Market, said the decision came amid ongoing financial challenges. He cited inconsistent foot traffic tied to hybrid work patterns and rising operating costs as factors that prevented the market from becoming profitable.

"It has been an honour to serve Chicago, and we have loved our time here—Chicago is a fantastic city with outstanding food and cultural scenes," Marlay said. "We want to thank our team, our chefs and restaurateurs who truly are the best of the city. It is thanks to all of them that the Chicago Market has been a wonderful place for our guests whom we also would like to thank wholeheartedly. "

Time Out Group said its digital media brand, Time Out Chicago, will continue operating and remain focused on covering the city’s food, culture and entertainment scenes.