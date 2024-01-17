Tina Fey on how Chicago shaped her brand of comedy

Long before she wrote "Mean Girls" (both the 2004 original and the 2024 musical remake), long before she won countless Emmys for "30 Rock," and long before she won over the world on Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey became a star on the Second City stage in Chicago.

Fey sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss her time in Chicago and the impact that Second City had on her as a performer.

"I have so many great memories of being on that stage," Fey said. "Basically the job overall, the whole lifestyle we had at the time."

The musical remake of MEAN GIRLS is now playing in theaters -- and is the number one movie in America.