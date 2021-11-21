Tinley Park High School: 'Nothing funny' about TikTok prank video that misled students, teachers

article

Tinley Park High School administrators said on Sunday that they are "extremely disappointed" with a social media video that shows students and perhaps even some staff pointing their phones almost as if the phones were guns.

The school said that staff members did not realize what they were being filmed for.

In a statement, Tinley Park High School said:

"We were extremely disappointed when we saw this video. One of our students decided to mislead staff and potentially some students into being a part of this video.

We are currently taking this video very seriously and investing the situation. We will be having further discussions with those involved and there will be consequences. From what we understand, this video is a result of a TikTok Challenge where a student mislead individuals in regards to the purpose and content of the video.

It's extremely disheartening that our students would find this content or prank to be humorous. It's even more saddening that a student would choose to mislead staff members who are there to support them and help them every day. There is nothing funny about this video."

