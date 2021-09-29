Tinley Park man charged after firing gun in the air when thieves stole his car: police

A suburban Chicago man was charged Wednesday after police say he fired a gun into the air in an attempt to scare thieves who were stealing his car.

Tinley Park police say Nasar Zaghlol, 43, was at his home in the 16700 block of Jean Lane when he received a call from his son who said he saw his father’s gray 2016 Nissan Altima speeding out of a nearby parking lot.

In the mindset that someone was stealing his car, Zaghlol allegedly loaded his gun, went outside and fired three shots into the air in an attempt to intimidate the thieves.

Police say Zaghlol’s car had been stolen weeks earlier in suburban Richton Park while he was working as a Door Dash and Uber Eats driver. Although the car was recovered after the first incident, the key fob was not, which is why police believe Zaghlol’s car was targeted again.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video as the investigation continues.