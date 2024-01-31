Tinley Park man identified as one of 3 killed in Unincorporated Worth Township crash
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Three men were killed and another was injured after a pickup truck crashed in a ravine in Cook County Monday night.
At about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Harlem Avenue and 135th Street in Unincorporated Worth Township.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 2008 black Nissan pickup truck in a ravine near the roadway.
The driver, a 26-year-old man, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man, were found unresponsive in the vehicle.
A second passenger, another 26-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle and also unresponsive.
All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 24-year-old man killed was identified as Denis Trochez of Tinley Park.
A third passenger, another 24-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.