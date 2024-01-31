Tinley Park man identified as one of 3 killed in Unincorporated Worth Township crash

Three men were killed and another was injured after a pickup truck crashed in a ravine in Cook County Monday night.

At about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Harlem Avenue and 135th Street in Unincorporated Worth Township.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 2008 black Nissan pickup truck in a ravine near the roadway.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man, were found unresponsive in the vehicle.

A second passenger, another 26-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle and also unresponsive.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old man killed was identified as Denis Trochez of Tinley Park.

A third passenger, another 24-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.