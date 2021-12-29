Tinley Park mayor won't enforce Cook County's vaccine mandate, calling it an "abuse of power"

Another suburb has announced that it won't enforce Cook County's vaccine mandate for indoor venues.

Starting Jan. 3, Cook County will require proof of vaccination to eat inside at restaurants, see a movie or play, or work out at a gym.

The mayor of Tinley Park calls the mandate "an abuse of power."

He says he won't use town resources to promote a policy that will hurt the economy.

Earlier this week, the mayors of Burr Ridge and Orland Park also said they would not enforce the mandate.