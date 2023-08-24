Tinley Park memory care residents craft bracelets to support Maui wildfire recovery

Residents of a memory care community have created a unique fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims.

Hawaiians typically give Puka shell necklaces to wish people good luck and now memory care patients hope their project generates lots of luck.

They are crafting Puka shell bracelets and then selling them with proceeds benefiting Hawaiians impacted by the recent wildfires on Maui.

"Our philosophy is that even though our residents have a dementia diagnosis they can still have a connection to the world around them, and they can still have a purpose so on a daily basis we always talk about the current events and what's going on in the world, and we got this discussion going about the fires in Maui and they immediately wanted to know how they could help.," said event planner Jennifer Boonstra.

The bracelets can be purchased from Porter Place Memory Care located at 17833 South Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park.