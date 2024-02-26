Tinley Park mental health facility demolition to begin following cleanup efforts

Demolition of the long-vacant mental health facility in Tinley Park is set to commence this year.

The shuttered center, occupying 280 acres of land, was sold to the park district for just a dollar.

Redevelopment plans for the site include a sports complex. All of it will be accessible for people with disabilities. However, before construction can begin, a major cleanup effort is required.

"Just having a fully accessible sports complex is fantastic," said Lisa Drzewiecki of the South Suburban Special Recreation Association. "Our families will have a place to go for safe space."

Local leaders have announced that basic landscaping has been completed. This week, crews will initiate the removal of underground toxic waste from the property.

"We are incredibly excited to finally clean up this eyesore for Tinley Park," said Ashley Rubino, Park District Board Commissioner and Co-Chair of the Remediate 280 Committee. "We are thrilled that we can finally envision a day when we can provide recreational and park space for our community."

Funding for the cleanup work is provided through a $15 million state grant. The State of Illinois closed the Tinley Park Mental Health Center in 2012.