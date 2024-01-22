Tinley Park murders: Charges pending against father accused of killing his family

On Monday, friends gathered at the scene of the crime to remember four women who were shot to death in Tinley Park — in what police are calling a brutal act of domestic violence.

Charges were pending against the suspect, who sources say is the husband of one victim and the father of the other three.

"This is a difficult day and a stark reminder of how quickly domestic violence can escalate," said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz at a news conference to discuss the crime.

Tinley Park Police continue to investigate what triggered the man to murder his wife and three daughters on a quiet Sunday morning on a quiet residential street.

"We want to make sure the victims get the justice they deserve," said Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton. "And we want to make sure our investigation and the activities we take in connection with that investigation are as complete and efficient as they can possibly be."

Friends of the victims gathered at the crime scene on Monday, placing flowers in front of the police tape surrounding the home. Most were students who went to pharmacy school at Chicago State University with 25-year-old Halema Kassem.

Police also found the bodies of her twin sister, Zahia, their 24-year-old sister, Hanan, and their mother, 59-year-old Majeda Kassem.

"It feels honestly very unreal. It gives me chills," said Samah Qasmieh, a pharmacy instructor at the school. "I just can’t believe that something so terrible happened inside those walls."

Related article

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said all four women were shot multiple times. Police recovered a gun while taking the suspect into custody at the home.

As for the motive?

"If in fact this was domestic violence, it’s not unusual for these situations to progress to the point of taking a life," said Pam Kostecki, of the Crisis Center for South Suburbia.

Advocates for domestic violence victims said it’s likely the killer had a history of using violence and authority to exert his will over other members of the family.

"We do know that the family is of Arab descent, of Palestinian descent. They are Muslim," said Itedal Shalabi of Arab American Family Services. "And at this point, this has nothing to do with Islam or any other religion. This is about power and control. This is about gender-based violence."

Tinley Park Police said they were not aware of any warning signs and had never been called to the home before.