Tinley Park shooting: Mother, 3 daughters killed; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a mother and her three daughters were shot to death in Tinley Park Sunday morning.

The four women were killed in what is believed to be a domestic-related shooting, according to police. The incident happened in the 7400 block of 173rd around 11:30 a.m.

Officers received a 911 call from a man and when they arrived, they found the women had been shot to death.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and the gun was recovered. Police have not yet identified the suspect.

The victim's identities were released by the medical examiner Sunday evening. They are shared below:

Majeda Kassem, 53

Halema Kassem, 25

Hanan Kassem, 24

Zahia Kassem, 25

The Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr and the Chief of Police provided an update at 1:45 p.m. They said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is in its early stages.

As of around 9 p.m., Sunday, Carr said the scene has been secured.

Maggie Mohammad, a cousin of the Kassem's, said Majeda and her husband had a tumultuous relationship.

"She had all these kids for him. She wasn't allowed to leave the house. I used to come and sneak her out. He told her not to talk to me," she said.

Police have not confirmed if the shooter was Majeda's husband.

However, they said this situation is reminiscent of the Lane Bryant massacre 16 years ago where five women were killed.

The Village of Tinely Park provided another update to the community Monday morning. Village officials and police were joined by advocates for domestic violence victims.

Co-founder of the Arab American Family Services, Itedal Shalabi, said the victims in this case were Muslim, but this crime had nothing to do with religion. Shalabi says domestic violence is about control.

"The course of control is there in any culture, in any religion, it's about the power of control," Shalabi said.

The Executive Director of the Crisis Center for South Suburbia in Tinley Park also joined Shalabi in explaining the importance of working together with law enforcement to assist victims of domestic violence and support first responders.

The investigation is ongoing.