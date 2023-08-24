Tinley Park, Orland Park asked to reduce electricity usage due to 'localized and emergent issue'

ComEd residents in Tinley Park and Orland Park are being asked to curtail energy use to address a localized and emergent issue.

To address the issue, ComEd has taken a piece of equipment out of service and is asking residents to curtail energy use until 7:30 p.m. Thursday in order to reduce the risk of outages in those two areas.

ComEd is asking residents to do the following in order to curtail energy use:

Turn it off / Unplug It: Turn off or unplug all unnecessary lighting and devices (chargers, printers, small appliances)

Raise your thermostat: Raise the thermostat setting 2-3 degrees and keep thermostats at a constant, comfortable level.

Do not use appliances unnecessarily: Hold off on using appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and dryers.

Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed: About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows. Simply closing blinds and curtains, which act as a layer of insulation, can reduce heat in your home.

ComEd said it is carefully monitoring the equipment conditions and doing everything possible to ensure reliable power in the area.