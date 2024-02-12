Tinley Park senior living apartment complex catches fire

A senior living apartment complex in Tinley Park caught fire Monday evening.

At about 6:15 p.m., SkyFOX was over Hanover Place, which is located at 16851 S. Harlem Ave. The complex is a 55+ active adult community.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

Tinley Park officials say Harlem from 167th to 171st is closed until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 32's Kasey Chronis is headed to the scene. We will update this article when more information becomes available.