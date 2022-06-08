Tips on how to save money buying clothes as prices skyrocket

With summer weather starting to kick in, you may want to buy some new clothes for vacation — or just for fun.

But with prices going up on just about everything the trick is how to do that without breaking the bank.

In a FOX 32 Special "Money Saver" Report, we look at how to refresh your wardrobe on a budget.

With a newborn and an 18-month-old at home, Luisa Castro Beacon knows shopping for clothes is no easy task.

"There’s no point in me buying new clothes," said Beacon. "They are going to grow right out of it."

Not to mention the prices right now.

"It’s kind of hard. Everything is pricey," Beacon said.

So what's this River Forest mom or any one of us to do? Especially as we are starting to travel again, return to work, or just go out to dinner.

"It is important to update your wardrobe from time to time. With prices going up, it is important to look for ways to save," said Andrea Woroch. "And you can do that on a budget."

Woroch is a consumer money saving expert. She gave us a few tips on how to buy some new clothes and save money at the same time.

"When it comes to clothing, the best way to save is to purchase your clothing second hand," she said. "There’s so many resources. Whether it’s your local consignment store on an online resale site."

Woroch says sites like Poshmark and thredUP are good places to search for name brand clothing that’s been gently used at a fraction of what you would pay for regular retail prices.

When it comes to kids’ clothes, Woroch says parents should check out Swoondle Society to trade in your kids’ clothes.

"They'll send you a bag, fill it up with the clothing they don’t wear," Woroch said. "You'll then get credit for each article of clothing you send in based the brand … so maybe you’ll get more credits for a nicer, higher end brand … and then you can swap those for like new clothing."

If you are still unsure about shopping second hand, Woroch has this advice.

"No one has to know where you purchased it from or the price you paid for it," Woroch said. "So don’t turn your nose away from these resale sites because in fact you can get so much more clothing."

How much more? FOX 32 stopped by the Goodwill store in Melrose Park to find out.

One woman’s outfit is a popular one: top by Top Shop, jeans by "The Skinny" and Chinese laundry shoes — all for less than $25.

For young girls, we found $3 Old Navy shoes and a designer dress for just $4.

For the men, a Banana Republic shirt, pants from the Gap and brand new Good Fellow shoes — also under $25.

"Many items we get are brand new with tags. So that stigma of coming in and getting used items at Goodwill, it isn’t entirely true," said Troy Sanders, Store Manager.

"I actually think that’s a misconception that’s going away … We found in a lot of our stores we have younger customers that are coming in and they don’t have that same stigma … that previous generations have had," Sanders added.

So far, Beacon has had good luck here and plans to keep coming back.

"I come here at least once a week … typically Wednesdays. I like to come on Wednesdays," she said.

Other money saving tips to consider when clothes shopping, when is the best time to buy?

"If you need to update your wardrobe for summer, let’s say … try to push it as far as to the mid-season. That’s where you are going to see the biggest discounts," Woroch said. "Of course shop over those holiday weekends … whether its Memorial Day, Fourth of July."

When should you save or splurge?

"I would definitely try to urge people to save on the more stylish, trendy clothing and spend more on higher quality clothing that will last like a black blazer or a black pair of boots," Woroch said.

Woroch also says be sure to look for coupon codes before you check out, ask the store if they price match, and how many times has this happened — check your closet to see if you already have the item before buying another one.