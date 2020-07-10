TMZ: Cadaver dogs alert on alligator pit at zoo once owned by Joe Exotic

Cadaver dogs have allegedly picked up on human remains at an Oklahoma zoo formerly owned by Joe Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Maldonado-Passage’s former partner, Jeff Lowe now owns the property, however, a judge granted ownership of the zoo to Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. It is unclear whether she has taken ownership of the property at this time.

Two cadaver dogs were brought onto the property, where a new reality show was being filmed, and “zeroed in on what their trainer believes are human remains,” TMZ said in an exclusive report.

A crew was at the zoo to record an episode of Zak Bagans' "Ghost Adventures." TMZ sources said the scent was detected in an alligator pit on Thursday.

RELATED: Big Cat Rescue CEO: 'People have been trying to kill me for years'

Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies were said to be at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, located in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic is currently in prison after he was convicted for trying to have Carole Baskin, of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue, killed. Maldonado-Passage was also convicted of charges of animal abuse.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin for comment.

RELATED: Big Cat Rescue CEO disapproves of 'Tiger King' documentary, calling it 'sensational'

Read more at TMZ.com.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.