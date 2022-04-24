Toddler airlifted to hospital after Gary crash

A toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gary.

On Saturday at about 9:58 p.m., Gary police officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Broadway for a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found that a 2001 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Hammond woman, and a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 59-year-old Gary man, had collided.

According to preliminary information from police, the Yukon was traveling southbound and failed to yield to northbound oncoming traffic when making a left turn into the gas station.

The Yukon was struck by the Altima.

All parties from both vehicles required medical attention.

A toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

