Toddler airlifted to hospital after Gary crash
GARY, Ind. - A toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gary.
On Saturday at about 9:58 p.m., Gary police officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Broadway for a vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found that a 2001 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Hammond woman, and a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 59-year-old Gary man, had collided.
According to preliminary information from police, the Yukon was traveling southbound and failed to yield to northbound oncoming traffic when making a left turn into the gas station.
The Yukon was struck by the Altima.
All parties from both vehicles required medical attention.
A toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
