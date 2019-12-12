Toddler among 10 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

article

An outbreak of gun violence Thursday left one person dead and nine others wounded by the afternoon, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot outside a library in Lawndale.

Two gunmen approached someone at 9:17 a.m. and let off several shots in the 3300 block of West 13th Street, police said.

The boy was struck in the arm while he was seated in a nearby vehicle, police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At the time, the boy was outside the Stephen A. Douglass branch of the Chicago Public Library while his mother was inside making copies, police said.

A 35-year-old man who police said was the intended target of the shooting was hit in the heel. He showed up at Mount Sinai for treatment, police said.

A few hours later, a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side, according to police.

The trio were in a parked vehicle about 2:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State when two gunmen approached and fired shots, police said.

The group drove off after the shooting, police said. Paramedics found them in the 6300 block of South King Drive and took them hospital.

A 30-year-old man was hit several times, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the armpit and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. A 21-year-old was hit in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Earlier, three others, including a 16-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting near an elementary school in Washington Heights on the South Side.

They were in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street about 8:40 a.m. when a small, tan SUV approached them, police said.

A young man stepped out of the SUV and fired shots, police said. A 19-year-old man was hit in the mouth and the girl was struck in the calf.

The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the girl was taken in good condition to Roseland Hospital, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was grazed in the calf but left before emergency crews arrived, police said. He was later taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Thursday’s earliest shooting took place just after midnight in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

A man and a woman were at a party inside a home in the 11700 block of South Princeton Avenue when shots were fired from outside during a fight, police said.

The man, 20, was hit in the hand, arm and chest, police said. The 42-year-old woman was struck in the face.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

One person was wounded in gun violence incidents Wednesday.