Toddler critically hurt after accidental shooting on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after an accidental shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of East 87th Street.
The boy was shot in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago police.
Police said the shooting was self-inflicted, but they have a person of interest in custody.
Further details about what led to the shooting have not been released.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Chicago Police Department.