Toddler critically hurt after accidental shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face around 1 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 87th Street on Chicago’s South Side. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police. Investigators have a person of interest, but no further details about the shooting have been released.



A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after an accidental shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of East 87th Street.

The boy was shot in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting was self-inflicted, but they have a person of interest in custody.

Further details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.