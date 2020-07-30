Toddler critically wounded in Hammond shooting

A toddler was critically wounded after she was shot Wednesday in Hammond, Indiana, according to Hammond police.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Craig Drive for calls of shots fired and found a woman in a vehicle with her daughter, who had been struck by a bullet, police said.

The girl, thought to be about 2 years old, was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said. The mother was not injured but taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hammond police are investigating the shooting.