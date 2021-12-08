Toddler dropped off at Chicago fire station on South Side

Chicago firefighters say someone left a 2-year-old at a South Side fire station.

The person dropped the child off Monday at the station near 67th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Firefighters met with the person and took the toddler to the hospital to be checked out.

The toddler was ok and is now in the care of a family friend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Illinois "Safe Haven" law allows anyone to drop off an infant up to one month old.

Advertisement

However, the Chicago Fire Department says it will never refuse any child.