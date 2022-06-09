Toddler killed in bicycle crash in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood: CFD
CHICAGO - A female toddler was killed in a bicycle crash in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Thursday morning, according to fire department officials.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and Leland Avenue.
The mother of the child was uninjured, CFD said.
The circumstances around the crash are currently unknown.
FOX 32 is headed to the scene, and will provide more information as it becomes available.