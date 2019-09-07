Toddler shoots self with handgun

A toddler suffered a gunshot wound Saturday in south suburban Glenwood.

Officers were seen responding to a home in the 100 block of State Street about noon. In a statement posted to Facebook about 3 p.m., Glenwood police said that a toddler at the home was shot in the hand.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the toddler found a loaded handgun and shot themselves, police said.

The toddler’s condition was not immediately known.

Glenwood police investigate the scene where a young child was shot, Sept. 7, 2019, in the 100 block of State Street. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times