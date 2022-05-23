Tom Cruise celebrates release of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in style

Just as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is flying onto the big screen, Tom Cruise – in true movie star fashion – flew himself to the premiere of the movie, landing a helicopter on an aircraft carrier, the USS Midway, in San Diego, California.

It was the perfect place to celebrate the release of his highly anticipated new sequel – hitting theaters 36 years after the original.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton was the only reporter in Chicago who had the chance to chat with Tom on the aircraft carrier – and they spoke about the differences between working on that 1986 original and this new sequel.

"What a journey, from that moment – it was an extraordinary moment for me cinematically," Cruise told Hamilton, "working with Simpson/Bruckheimer, working with Tony Scott. When you’re making a movie, it’s not the last day on set because you’re constantly working and refining."

"Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters on Friday.