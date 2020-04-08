Toni Preckwinkle is self-isolating after staff member contracts COVID-19

article

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is self-isolating after a member of her protection detail contracted COVID-19, her office announced Wednesday morning.

The member of her detail was last in the Cook County Building and in a vehicle operated by the detail on March 27, Preckwinkle said in the statement.

“My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague and their entire family during this challenging time,” Preckwinkle said.

Preckwinkle said she has no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, but will self-isolate “in an abundance of caution, and to follow public health guidance.”

Crews have performed a deep cleaning of the affected areas on the 5th floor of 118 N. Clark St. and the vehicle of her detail, she said.

“Cook County has a large workforce and unfortunately, like all large workplaces and communities, we are likely to continue to learn of more positive test results involving County employees or their loved ones as more tests become available and the virus continues to spread,” Preckwinkle said.

“We are all navigating uncharted waters, but while we continue to be challenged now and in the days and weeks ahead we remain one community, we remain one Cook County and we will get through this difficult season–together,” she said.