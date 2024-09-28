Tony Durpetti, beloved owner of iconic Chicago steakhouse, dies at age 80

The Brief Tony Durpetti, the beloved owner of Gene & Georgetti – known as Chicago's oldest steakhouse – has passed away. Tony lived with pulmonary fibrosis and Parkinson’s disease for 15 years. A visitation and mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 3.



Gene & Georgetti, known as Chicago's oldest steakhouse, is in mourning following the passing of their beloved owner, Tony Durpetti.

The restaurant announced the news in a statement on Instagram late Friday, expressing their sorrow and gratitude for Tony's leadership and dedication.

"Tony’s passion for hospitality and dedication to our family’s legacy have been the heart and soul of our restaurant for decades," the statement read. "He carried on the tradition started by Gene and ‘Georgetti,’ making Gene & Georgetti not just a place to dine but a place to feel at home."

Durpetti, who was known for his warmth and generosity, was more than just a business owner to those who worked alongside him.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tony Durpetti at Gene's (Photo Courtesy of The Durpetti Family)

"Despite what many restaurants claim to be, Tony loved and worked so hard to make the people that bring this restaurant to life know that they are family," the statement said. "He did that for our customers and suppliers too."

Tony lived with pulmonary fibrosis and Parkinson’s disease for 15 years.

The restaurant staff expressed their deepest condolences to Durpetti's wife Marion, daughter Michelle, and son-in-law Collin during this difficult time.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Belmont Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow at Gene & Georgetti.