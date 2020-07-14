Top Chicago religious leader tests positive for COVID-19

article

One of Chicago's top religious leaders says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bishop Larry D. Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church made the announcement during a conference call on Tuesday.

Church spokesperson Sean Howard says Trotter is in self-isolation at his home, and has mild symptoms.

“While we were deeply saddened to hear this, we were yet encouraged that our pastor was in great spirits and looked exceptionally well. He has experienced very few symptoms and has expressed complete confidence that within 14 days the Lord will allow him to return to the pulpit via virtual services.

Trotter is reaching out to his members about the importance of getting tested.