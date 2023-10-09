How to witness a rare total solar eclipse from Indianapolis next year

What could be better than seeing a total eclipse? Seeing it from NASA's point of view.

NASA will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and you're invited to witness the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Indy will be located in the center of the path of totality.

For 3 minutes and 46 seconds, Indianapolis will experience darkness as the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.

Tickets are on sale now. This is the first time in 819 years that a total solar eclipse has been visible from Indianapolis. The next won't be until 2153.